Fresh Air Weekend: Joel McHale, 'Friendship,' And 'The Great Fish Swap'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Comedian Joel McHale Talks Dyslexia, Bad TV And Filming A Thriller: The host of The Soup co-stars in the thriller Deliver Us From Evil. "I felt like a 12-year-old getting to be in an action film," the comedian tells Fresh Air's Terry Gross.

'Friendship': A Startlingly Nice Novel By A Tough-Girl Blogger:Emily Gould's first novel stars 30-something single women in New York City who are figuring out what's important in life. It's worth picking up for its sharp social observations and inspired wordplay.

'The Great Fish Swap': How America Is Downgrading Its Seafood Supply:One-third of the seafood Americans catch is sold abroad, but most of the seafood we eat here is imported and often of lower quality. Why? Author Paul Greenberg says it has to do with American tastes.

