Ukrainian Parliamentarian: Ukraine 'A Test' For Europe And Russia

Olga Bielkova, a member of Ukraine’s parliament says, “what is happening between us and Russia right now is a threat to the whole of Europe; Russia is just testing grounds for what it could to do other countries.”

Bielkova told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that Ukraine is better prepared to take on pro-Russian separatists, and she thinks that the government will begin winning hearts in Eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian sentiment runs strong.

Guest

Olga Bielkova, member of the Ukrainian Parliament and UDAR (Ukrainian Democratic Alliance For Freedom) party.

