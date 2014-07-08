© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baseball Fans Lukewarm To Variable Ticket Prices

Published July 8, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Kansas City Royals fans are not taking kindly to new pricing measures for games. (Michael Zupon/Flickr)
Kansas City Royals fans are not taking kindly to new pricing measures for games. (Michael Zupon/Flickr)

Baseball fans in many cities, including Kansas City, can no longer count on the price of single game tickets during the season. Teams are using variable ticket pricing and selling tickets according to projected attendance.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Greg Echlin of KCUR reports that teams are looking at factors including the opposing team, day of the week and who’s on the pitching mound.

  • Read more on this story via KCUR

    • Reporter

  • Greg Echlin, sports reporter at KCUR.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.