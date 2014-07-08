Time Travel For The Everyday Adventurer
This summer, consider going on a journey of a different kind – a trip through time. NPR books editor Petra Mayer discusses her picks from NPR’s “Book Your Trip” series. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson also recommends “Tuck Everlasting” and “The Sixty-Eight Rooms” series.
Petra Mayer’s Time Travel Book Picks
- Connie Willis “To Say Nothing of the Dog“
- Jack Finney “Time And Again“
- Octavia E. Butler “Kindred“
See the full list here: Turn The Clock Back (Or Forward) With Time-Traveling Tales
Guest
- Petra Mayer, NPR books editor. She tweets @Petramatic.
