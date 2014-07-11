© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New York City Considers Licensing Costumed Peformers

Published July 11, 2014 at 6:06 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New York City is considering a crackdown on Superman. Lawmakers say too many people dress like the man of steel or like Batman. Superheroes or "Sesame Street" characters offer to pose for pictures tourists in Times Square - problem is, many then demand money from the tourists, and in one case, Elmo launched into an anti-Semitic tirade - not good. The proposal under consideration would require costume performers to be licensed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.