On Stage: The Colorado Black Arts Festival

Published July 11, 2014 at 12:42 PM CDT
Fresh Oil From Heaven performs at the 2013 Colorado Black Arts Festival, which was founded 28 years ago. (CBAF/Facebook)
“On Stage” is our look at what’s happening on the boards across the country, from comedy shows to celebrations of slices of American life.

Today, we turn to the Colorado Black Arts Festival, kicking off in Denver today. The festival features three full stages with jazz, blues, reggae and gospel music, as well as traditional African drumming and dance.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with former dancer Perry Ayers, who co-founded the festival 28 years ago and is now the artistic director, about what’s on tap for this weekend.

Guest

  • Perry Ayers, Colorado Black Arts Festival co-founder and artistic director.

