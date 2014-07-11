Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, whose private letters will embarrass them next? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: All right, they're going to find Harry Potter's private diary where he admits he wanted to be down with Slytherin the whole time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Woah. Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: The von Trapp family will suffer the shame of this release; dear Captain von Trapp, I would like a raise. The kids keep singing. It's really bothering me.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mr. Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Reality TV star and survivalist Bear Grylls' boyhood letters from summer camp are released. Spoiler alert - he misses his mom, didn't pass his swim test, needs more underpants and has poison ivy on his Jerry.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to our resident grown-up Ann Neyann (ph). Special thanks this week to Kimberly Pabst. Thanks to Neil Best and Robert Legion (ph) and everybody at KUNC. And thanks to everybody at KRCC. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Paula Poundstone and Tom Bodett. Thanks to our amazing audience here at the amazing Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week from San Francisco, California. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.