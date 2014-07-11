Thoughts On Neighbors In Summertime

When the weather is warm and the days long, we often get a chance to see and talk to our neighbors more often than we do when winter’s cold keeps people indoors.

Of the range of people you can know in the world, the neighbor occupies a curious spot.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sean Hurley of New Hampshire Public Radio has these thoughts on what he’s learned about the people who live near him.

Reporter

Sean Hurley, North County reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @Sherwinsleeves.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.