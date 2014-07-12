Fresh Air Weekend: Richard Linklater, Strand Of Oaks And Brian Krebs

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Filmed Over 12 Years, 'Boyhood' Follows A Kid's Coming Of Age: Writer-director Richard Linklater says picking the film's star was vital because he had to guess what he'd be like at 18. "I just went with a kid who seemed kind of the most interesting."

Strand Of Oaks: Songs Heal All Wounds:If you're going to be downbeat, glum, or morose, it's best to do it the way Timothy Showalter does it.

The Hazards Of Probing The Internet's Dark Side:Brian Krebs, who broke the Target security breach story last year, says cybercriminals are "some very bad people." He tells Terry Gross about how they have found creative ways to taunt him.

