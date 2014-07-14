FCC Approves Plan To Increase Wi-Fi Access

The Federal Communications Commission has approved a plan to spend $2 billion to increase wireless service in schools and libraries across the country.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said at a hearing last week that because of the plan, “ten million kids will be connected next year who otherwise wouldn’t.”

Not all find the plan beneficial. There is controversy from some Republicans who oppose the plan, saying that this will lead to an increase in phone bills for some Americans.

Bonnie Cha, senior reviewer with the tech news site Re/code joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the new plan.

Guest

Bonnie Cha, senior reviewer at Re/code. She tweets @BonnieSCha.

