© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting Between Hamas And Israel Continues

Published July 15, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
A Palestinian man inspects his destroyed house following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on July 15, 2014. Israel carried out at least four air strikes against Gaza today, resuming raids after a truce that failed to get off the ground. (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)
A Palestinian man inspects his destroyed house following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on July 15, 2014. Israel carried out at least four air strikes against Gaza today, resuming raids after a truce that failed to get off the ground. (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

Hope for a ceasefire in the Middle East ended today as Israel resumed airstrikes in Gaza. Palestinian officials say more than 190 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes so far. At least four Israelis have been seriously injured since the violence flared.

The ceasefire had been brokered by Egypt. The Israeli attacks resumed after Hamas militants continued to fire rockets into Israel.

From Gaza City, the BBC’s Rushdi Abualouf gives s Meghna Chakrabarti a view from the ground.

Note: Please download the Here & Now podcast or use the WBUR app to hear this interview.

Guest

  • Rushdi Abu Alouf, journalist based in Gaza, reporting for the BBC. He tweets @Rushdibbc.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.