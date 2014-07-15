Tobacco Merger: Reynolds American To Buy Lorillard

The tobacco giant Reynolds American agreed today to buy its rival, Lorillard, bringing together two of the country’s biggest tobacco producers at a weakening time for the industry.

The deal, worth an estimated $27.4 billion, is expected to reshape the tobacco industry amid a longtime decline in smoking among Americans due to smoking bans, health concerns and social stigma.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini and Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson discuss what the merger of two of the nation’s oldest and biggest tobacco companies means for tobacco’s future.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

