Vegas Authorities Bust Up World Cup Betting Ring

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a gambling raid in Las Vegas.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CASABLANCA")

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick) How can you close me up? On what grounds?

CLAUDE RAINS: (Captain Renault) I'm shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: You're winning, sir.

RAINS: (As Captain Renault) Oh, thank you very much.

INSKEEP: Technically that's Casablanca. But something like that happened in Vegas. Authorities in the gambling capital arrested eight people. At Caesars Palace the alleged organized crime members took bets on the World Cup. They had no permission so they were escorted out past the slot machines. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.