Washington State Man Tries To Rid House Of Spider

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people really don't like spiders. So you can sympathize with the Washington state man who found a spider in his laundry room. Maybe showing a touch of arachnophobia, he made a makeshift blowtorch. He took a lighter and a can of spray paint. He sprayed flames toward the spider. And of course, he set his house on fire, costing $60,000 worth of damage. We have no word as of this morning on the spider's condition. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.