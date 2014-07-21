© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Crash Investigation Expert Weighs In On Flight MH17

Published July 21, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Luggage and personal belongings from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 lie in a field on July 20, 2014 in Grabovo, Ukraine. Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it crashed killing all 298 on board including 80 children. The aircraft was allegedly shot down by a missile and investigations continue over the perpetrators of the attack. (Rob Stothard/Getty Images)
There are still many questions and few answers related to the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 that crashed Thursday, killing all 298 passengers aboard. The commercial airliner may have been shot down by a missile along the Russian and Ukraine border.

Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the steps that would normally be taken after a plane crash.

  • Jim Hall, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and current president of Hall and Associates.

