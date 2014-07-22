© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hong Kong Debates Independence From China

Published July 22, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
A child holds up a banner during a pro-democracy rally seeking greater democracy in Hong Kong on July 1, 2014, as frustration grows over the influence of Beijing on the city. (Dale De La Rey/AFP/Getty)
There have been huge protests in the former British colony Hong Kong recently. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand that Beijing honor China’s commitment to Hong Kong’s political and judicial independence.

As the BBC’s Juliana Liu reports, there is deep anxiety in Hong Kong that China has no intention of allowing people on the island to choose their next leader, but there are also protestors on the other side, with leanings more toward China.

  • Juliana Liu, Hong Kong correspondent for the BBC. She tweets @julianaliu.

