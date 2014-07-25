As Market Basket Store Shelves Empty, Online Presence Grows

It’s been a big week for Market Basket.

For a window into everything about this family-owned business that has been successful — despite deep divisions at the top — you just have to go online. From our own WBUR to Buzzfeed, countless publications are writing about the New England grocery store chain’s ongoing employee protests and resulting empty shelves.

But in this case, the curious now have another potential source for information on the company. Unlike most large companies, last week Market Basket didn’t have an official web site. Now, things have changed.

Curt Nickisch from Here & Now contributing station WBUR has the strange story of the $4 billion company and the lone shopper who stepped into its online void.

Reporter

Curt Nickisch, business and technology reporter for WBUR. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

