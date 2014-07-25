PETER SAGAL, HOST:

(LAUGHTER)

AMY DICKINSON: Oh.

SAGAL: Hi, you're on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SHELLY BHARGAV: Hi.

SAGAL: Hi, who's this?

BHARGAV: I'm Shelly Bhargav.

SAGAL: Hi, Shelly. Where are you calling from?

BHARGAV: Mountain View, California.

SAGAL: Mountain View, California?

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Down on the peninsula.

BHARGAV: Yep.

SAGAL: Not far from here.

BHARGAV: Not very far at all.

SAGAL: No. What do you do there?

BHARGAV: I'll actually be moving down to LA.

SAGAL: Oh, no.

BHARGAV: I know.

SAGAL: For many people here, a fate worse than death.

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: This call is over, Shelly.

SAGAL: Well, welcome to our show, Shelly. Bill Kurtis is going to perform for you three news-related limericks with a last word or phrase missing from each. If you can fill in that last word or phrase correctly in two of the limericks, you'll be a big winner. Ready to go?

BHARGAV: Yes.

SAGAL: Here is your first limerick.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: We startups have one renowned passion. We code stuff, get big and then cash-in. The code of our dress is more of a mess. And yet, it's the acme of...

BHARGAV: Fashion.

SAGAL: Yes, fashion.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Banana Republic has a new line of entrepreneurial fashion, and they're calling the look Startup Guy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's all untucked shirts, rolled up pants - for the young, .com go-getter who wants to say to the world, I'm rich enough that it doesn't matter that I look like I'm a little boy who raided his big brother's closet in the dark.

(LAUGHTER)

BRIAN BABYLON: What kind of outfits are they - I mean, are these...

SAGAL: Well, they're sort of khaki pants and, you know, untucked, stripey shirts...

DICKINSON: Aren't they clothes that are really too small for people?

SAGAL: Yeah, they look a little too small.

DICKINSON: That's the look, OK.

BURBANK: That's the Wes Anderson collection...

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: (Laughing) Yeah, right.

BURBANK: Which is a different part of the store.

SAGAL: Here is your next limerick.

KURTIS: This recipe is made for a man. Get eight-inch round or a Bundt pan. Take product and shake, quick spray and short bake. Voila, you've got cake from a...

BHARGAV: Pam.

SAGAL: Pam is close. Pam comes in a?

BHARGAV: Spray can.

SAGAL: Yes. Can is the answer.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good. A couple of Harvard engineering students have created aerosol spray cake batter.

DICKINSON: Oh, my God.

SAGAL: It's like a can of Easy Cheese, but it's cake batter. And in theory, you spray it into a pan, microwave it, you have cake. No way, though, one drop of this stuff is ever going anywhere but directly into some poor slob's mouth.

DICKINSON: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Regular cake is how you say happy birthday. Aerosol cake sprayed directly into your throat is how you say sad birthday.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: (Singing) Happy birthday to me - (imitating aerosol spraying sound).

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your last limerick.

KURTIS: On an airplane, my kind is this reviled. They think I'm whiny and wild. So they made a back section with nanny protection. I sit here 'cause I am a...

BHARGAV: Child.

SAGAL: Yes. A child.

KURTIS: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Very good. This week, Richard Branson of Virgin Airlines - remember him? - announced his intention to one day create a kids' section on his planes. The idea is to have all the babies and children sit together. They're in a closed off section, attended to by a team of specially trained nannies, who we assume would be regular flight attendants who had really, really screwed up in their prior assignment.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Why stop there? There should also be a section for people who want to talk to their seatmates - or a B.O. section.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh wait...that's called coach.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: Can we just be, like, on the same page that that sounds like a pretty good idea, kind of? I mean, I don't have kids. Once again, maybe I'm the single guy.

KURTIS: Well, he was going to make it a ball pit.

SAGAL: Yeah. That would be awesome.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Seems dangerous on impact.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BABYLON: Yeah, the kid is in there, like, you know, bicycle-seat bike, jumping in the ball pit.

BURBANK: Or maybe super-safe on impact. What if it was like packing peanuts?

SAGAL: Yeah, there you go.

BURBANK: They'd probably be fine.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I think they should send - crate them and put them in cargo like large pets.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Give them a little Benadryl and a hot dog...

SAGAL: They're good to go.

BURBANK: We'll see you in Dallas.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Shelly do?

KURTIS: Shelly did perfect. Great job, Shelly.

BABYLON: Good job, Shelly.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks so much for playing.

BHARGAV: Thank you.

