© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big Money In Dollar Tree's Acquisition Of Family Dollar

Published July 28, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Dollar Tree store is seen on July 28, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Dollar Tree announced it will buy Family Dollar Stores for about $8.5 billion in cash and stock. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In an $8.5 billion deal, Dollar Tree has agreed to acquire its rival discount chain, Family Dollar. What does this mean for Dollar General? And could Wal-Mart take customers away from all of them?

Howard Davidowitz joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss how the business of dollar stores has adapted as the economy has improved.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.