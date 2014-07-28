Rob Reiner Reflects On Making Movies From 'And So It Goes' To 'Princess Bride'

Whether as an actor in the classic 1970s show “All in The Family,” or as the director of films such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “This is Spinal Tap” and “The Princess Bride,” Rob Reiner has been making people laugh for decades.

His latest film is the romantic comedy “And So It Goes,” a sort of “When Harry Met Sally” for the senior citizen set starring Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton.

Reiner said in his romantic comedies he explores what he’s come to know about the relationships between women and men.

“It’s the women that teach the men what’s important in life.”– Rob Reiner

“What I’ve discovered is that women are just more evolved than men,” Reiner told Here & Now’s Robin Young. “They know more of who they are, they’re much more emotionally mature and men kind of run around like idiots trying to figure out what’s going on until they’re able to see the wisdom of the woman that’s right there in front of ‘em and know what’s important. It’s the women that teach the men what’s important in life.”

The affection apparent in Reiner’s films stems from an ethos of celebrating life until it’s over. Reiner may have learned it from his father, legendary writer and director Carl Reiner, and his friends.

“They liked to make each other laugh and I was very privileged to be around them and see how much they embraced and enjoyed life,” he said. “Anybody who makes humor for a living has a dark side, but there’s nothing better than trying to make people laugh.”

