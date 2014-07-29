© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bill Nye, The Go-To Guy On Climate Change

Published July 29, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT

Bill Nye first learned to talk to audiences through his ’90s TV show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” where he made science topics fun and accessible to kids. But now, as CEO of The Planetary Society, he speaks to a different audience.

Nye has appeared on numerous news programs to talk about climate change. He’s a proponent of immediate action to reduce the damage that has been done to the atmosphere.

However, Nye often draws criticism from those who believe that his approach is alarmist or bullying. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson caught up with Bill Nye on a recent visit to Provincetown, Massachusetts, to talk about the debate that continues on climate change.

Guest host, Bill Nye the Science Guy (right), talks during WBUR's "StarTalk Live!" at Town Hall in Provincetown, MA. From left are fellow panelists, Eugene Mirman of Bob's Burgers, who also co-hosted, Scott Adsit of 30 Rock and special guest David Gallo of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. (Julia Cumes/WBUR)
