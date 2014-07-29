Boehner Calls Impeachment Talk Democratic 'Scam'

House Speaker John Boehner says the House has no plans to impeach President Barack Obama. He says talk of impeachment is all a scam by Democrats at the White House.

Boehner says Democrats are trying to rally their supporters ahead of November’s mid-term elections to give money and show up to vote.

Some Republicans have said Obama would open the door to impeachment if he takes steps to end deportations of large numbers of immigrants here illegally, as the White House is contemplating. Other Republicans, including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, already are calling for Obama to be impeached.

White House senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer say the White House is taking impeachment talk seriously.

