DJ Sessions: Yesterday's Covers, From 'Hound Dog' To 'The Twist'

DJ Paul Ray, host of the rhythm and blues show “Twine Time” on KUTX in Austin, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the latest installment of DJ Sessions. He shares a number of songs with original versions that may not be the ones we remember.

He shares famous covers that people may not know are covers, like Elvis’s “Hound Dog,” Peggy Lee’s “Fever” and Chubby Checker’s “The Twist.”

Songs Heard In This Segment

Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, “Hound Dog”

Elvis Presley, “Hound Dog”

Little Willie John, “Fever”

Peggy Lee, “Fever”

The Clovers, “Blue Velvet”

Bobby Vinton, “Blue Velvet”

Hank Ballard And The Midnighters, “The Twist”

Chubby Checker, “The Twist”

The Marvelettes, “Too Many Fish In The Sea”

Guest

Paul Ray, host of the rhythm and blues show “Twine Time” on KUTX in Austin.

