DJ Sessions: Yesterday's Covers, From 'Hound Dog' To 'The Twist'

Published July 30, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
American rock singer Elvis Presley serenades a basset hound in a top hat with the song, "Hound Dog" on the set of "The Steve Allen Show" in July 1956. (NBC Television/Getty Images)
DJ Paul Ray, host of the rhythm and blues show “Twine Time” on KUTX in Austin, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the latest installment of DJ Sessions. He shares a number of songs with original versions that may not be the ones we remember.

He shares famous covers that people may not know are covers, like Elvis’s “Hound Dog,” Peggy Lee’s “Fever” and Chubby Checker’s “The Twist.”

Note: We now have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist will be updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, “Hound Dog”

Elvis Presley, “Hound Dog”

Little Willie John, “Fever”

Peggy Lee, “Fever”

The Clovers, “Blue Velvet”

Bobby Vinton, “Blue Velvet”

Hank Ballard And The Midnighters, “The Twist”

Chubby Checker, “The Twist”

The Marvelettes, “Too Many Fish In The Sea”

Guest

  • Paul Ray, host of the rhythm and blues show “Twine Time” on KUTX in Austin.

