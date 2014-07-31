© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
District Profile: Virginia's 7th Congressional

Published July 31, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Republican candidate David Brat (left), who defeated Rep. Eric Cantor in the primary, will face Democrat Jack Trammell in November. (Facebook)
Eric Cantor officially stepped down as House Majority Leader today. He will be replaced in the leadership by Kevin McCarthy of California after losing in a primary for his Virginia congressional seat.

Cantor’s district, Virginia’s 7th congressional, is the focus of this week’s installment of District Profiles, looking at congressional races across the country. Republican candidate David Brat, who defeated Cantor in the primary, will face Democrat Jack Trammell.

Michael Pope of WAMU in Washington, D.C. discusses the race with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.


Clarification note: In this interview, it was mentioned that David Brat has a divinity degree from Princeton. He graduated with a Master’s degree from Princeton Theological Seminary, which is not affiliated with Princeton University.

