United States And Africa Deepen Business Ties

Today is the first day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, a three-day event organized by the White House with the theme “Investing in the Next Generation.”

It has drawn leaders from nearly 50 African countries, as well as the executives of several large U.S. companies, interested in pursuing business opportunities in Africa.

NPR’s Marilyn Geewax was at an event held at the World Bank this morning, and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what’s happening at the summit this week.

