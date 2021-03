Actor Paul Reiser is best known for his hit 1990s TV show “Mad About You.” Since then, he has worked in film and returned to his roots in stand-up comedy.

But this week, he published a Kindle “single” called “How To Get To Carnegie Hall” that taps into memories of his time on “Mad About You,” and the lessons he’s learned from the comedic greats.

Guest

Paul Reiser, actor, comedian and author. He tweets @PaulReiser.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.