U.S. Officials: U.S. General Killed In Afghan Attack

By The Associated Press
Published August 5, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
General view of a military academy base after an Afghan soldier opened fire on NATO troops inside the premises, on the outskirts of Kabul on August 5, 2014. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. officials say a U.S. two-star general was killed in an apparent insider attack by a member of the Afghan security forces.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the information by name ahead of an official announcement.

The attacker wounded approximately 15 people, of which roughly half were Americans, one official said.

A man dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire on foreign troops at Camp Qargha, a base west of the capital, Kabul. Among the wounded was a German brigadier general.

Gen. Mohammmad Zahir Azimi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, said a “terrorist in an army uniform” opened fire on both local and international troops. Azimi said the shooter had been killed.

