U.S. Officials: U.S. General Killed In Afghan Attack

U.S. officials say a U.S. two-star general was killed in an apparent insider attack by a member of the Afghan security forces.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the information by name ahead of an official announcement.

The attacker wounded approximately 15 people, of which roughly half were Americans, one official said.

A man dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire on foreign troops at Camp Qargha, a base west of the capital, Kabul. Among the wounded was a German brigadier general.

Gen. Mohammmad Zahir Azimi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry, said a “terrorist in an army uniform” opened fire on both local and international troops. Azimi said the shooter had been killed.

Sean Carberry, international correspondent for NPR, based in Kabul. He tweets @frankentele.

