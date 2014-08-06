Walgreens Plans Foreign Merger Without Moving Headquarters

The Illinois-based drugstore chain Walgreens is moving ahead with a foreign merger with the Swiss-based company Alliance Boots.

But Walgreens will continue to be based in the U.S., even as some health care companies have been striking foreign merger deals in order to relocate overseas and pay lower taxes — a practice that is known as an inversion.

Joe Weisenthal of business insider joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Joe Weisenthal, executive editor at Business Insider. He tweets @TheStalwart.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.