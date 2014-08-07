© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Company Seeks Approval For Experimental Ebola Drug

Published August 7, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT

There is no known cure for the Ebola virus, but a number of labs have been working on one. The two American relief workers recently flown back from Liberia have been receiving an experimental treatment produced by a company in San Diego.

Another company, Cambridge, Mass.-based Sarepta Therapeutics, also has an experimental drug. The company’s CEO, Chris Garabedian, tells Here & Now’s Robin Young how this treatment would work, and what it takes to get the drug to patients.

Guest

