Runaway Toddler Slips Through White House Gate

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The U.S. Secret Service is known for responding to even the slightest incidents with the swiftest precision. Last night, the incident involved a runaway toddler who slipped through the gates of the White House and wandered across the lawn. Agents scrambled. The White House was put on lockdown. The situation was defused. A Secret Service spokesman joked that they do want to interrogate this young man when he learns to talk. The intruder was given a timeout. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.