Waiters Not The Only Ones Paid Below Minimum Wage

Not every worker makes minimum wage. Waiters, for instance, rely on tips to round out much of their pay.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Wilson Sayre of WLRN brings us a story about another type of worker that relies on tips: airport wheelchair pushers, who also make less than minimum wage. But it’s not so obvious that you’re supposed to tip them.

Reporter

Wilson Sayre, reporter at WLRN in South Florida. She tweets @WilsonSayre.

