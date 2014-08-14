© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Eventful Summer For Women In Male Sports

Published August 14, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
WNBA star Becky Hammon takes questions from the media at the San Antonio Spurs practice facility after being introduced as an assistant coach with the team on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in San Antonio. Hammon became the first woman to be a full-time, paid assistant on an NBA staff. (Bahram Mark Sobhani/AP)
It’s been an eventful summer so far for women in male sports.

The San Antonio Spurs just hired Becky Hammon as a full-time assistant coach. She’s the first woman to hold that job in the NBA.

She was hired just a few weeks after the Clippers made a historic hire of their own, naming Natalie Nakase as the first woman assistant coach in the NBA’s Summer League.

Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca, joins host Jeremy Hobson to discuss whether these changes indicate a shift in the league.

He also mentions 13-year-old pitcher Mo’ne Davis, who led her team to the Little League World Series.

