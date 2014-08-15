Malls On The Decline Find New Ways To Stay Relevant

Shopping malls are a part of American culture — people go to malls to socialize, eat and, of course, buy. But as purchases are increasingly just a click away online, malls have been losing money.

NPR’s Sonari Glinton has been reporting a series on shopping malls across America, and he joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss why some malls are doing better than others, and the creative new ideas that some malls are adopting to attract customers.

Guest

Sonari Glinton, NPR business reporter. He tweets @Sonari.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.