Panama Canal Turns 100

Published August 15, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Tourists take pictures of Pedro Miguel Locks during a boat trip through the Panama Canal, on August 12. August 15 marks the 100th anniversary of the Panama Canal, considered to be one of the 20th century's marvels of engineering and through which goes five percent of the maritime world trade.(Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images)
Tourists take pictures of Pedro Miguel Locks during a boat trip through the Panama Canal, on August 12. August 15 marks the 100th anniversary of the Panama Canal, considered to be one of the 20th century's marvels of engineering and through which goes five percent of the maritime world trade.(Rodrigo Arangua/AFP/Getty Images)

The Panama Canal opened 100 years ago today. As it celebrates its centennial, the canal is also undergoing an expansion. And it faces potential competition from a planned expansion of the Suez Canal in Egypt, and plans to construct a canal in Nicaragua.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Bill Faries of Bloomberg News about the work being done on the canal and what we can expect from all this construction.

