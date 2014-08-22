© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
As Kurdish Troops Fight Islamic Militants, Kurdish Media Goes Global

Published August 22, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT

The United States has been drawn back into Iraq, and the pull this time is the Kurdish region.

There might be strategic, economic and humanitarian reasons for it, but one Iraqi Kurdish journalist says the media should take some credit for the world turning its attention to a once-ignored people.

Yerevan Saeed of the Irbil-based news outlet Rudaw, joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to explain why.

