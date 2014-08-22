© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Yellen's Signals On Interest Rates Still Unclear

Published August 22, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen arrives for a dinner during the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park near Jackson, Wyo. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. (John Locher/AP)
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen arrives for a dinner during the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park near Jackson, Wyo. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014. (John Locher/AP)

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke at an annual Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, today and offered no clear sign the Fed would raise interest rates this year.

Yellen’s remarks were highly anticipated, as the economy and labor market improves. But disagreement among Fed officials is growing over fears the U.S. isn’t getting a handle on inflation before it becomes a problem.

Yellen said Friday that while unemployment has gone down, other economic indicators have been harder to evaluate.

