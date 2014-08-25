Pediatricians Group: Delay School Start Times So Teens Can Sleep

Many studies have shown that the average adolescent doesn’t get enough sleep, and that can cause physical and mental health issues. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is now recommending middle and high schools delay their class start times to 8:30 a.m. or later.

Dr. Judith Owens is a pediatrician and the lead author of the new AAP policy statement, “School Start Times for Adolescents.” She tells Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer that evidence suggests early start times contribute to chronic sleep deprivation in teenagers.

Guest

Judith Owens, M.D., director of sleep medicine at Children’s National Medical Center. She’s lead author of the American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement “School Start Times for Adolescents.”

