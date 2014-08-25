© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What Sound Can Tell You About Dangerous Places

Published August 25, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT

Sound artist Peter Cusack travels the world recording sounds from dangerous places. The places are not particularly dangerous to the short-term visitor, like war zones, but places where there are dangers to the environment, and to the people who live there, such as Chernobyl and the old oil fields of Azerbaijan.

Cusack joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to listen to some of those sounds, and discuss his book, “Sounds from Dangerous Places,” which comes with two CDs or digital albums.

Peter Cusack's sound recordings took him to the old oil fields of Azerbaijan. (Peter Cusack/sounds-from-dangerous-places.org)
