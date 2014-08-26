Volvo Rolls Out First New SUV Under Chinese Ownership

The Volvo XC90 makes it debut today. It’s the first Volvo model to be released by Zheijiang Geely Holding Co., the Chinese company that took over the Swedish brand from Ford in 2010.

The XC90 is the first Volvo in about a decade to be made without Ford Motor parts. As Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal tells Here & Now’s Robin Young, Volvo hopes this SUV will be a game-changer for the company, as it pursues the international market.

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

