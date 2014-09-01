Japanese Baseball Games Goes 50 Innings

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A baseball game in Japan started on Thursday. It ended on Sunday, 50 innings later. The final score was three-nothing. The four-day game was the semi-final round of the National High School Rubber Baseball Tournament. It turns out rubber baseballs to not travel that far, which explains the lack of offense. Now, in the major leagues, teams don't let pitchers throw more than a hundred pitches a game. The starter for the winning Japanese team threw 709, then got electrotherapy and acupuncture.