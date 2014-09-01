© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Japanese Baseball Games Goes 50 Innings

Published September 1, 2014 at 5:58 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A baseball game in Japan started on Thursday. It ended on Sunday, 50 innings later. The final score was three-nothing. The four-day game was the semi-final round of the National High School Rubber Baseball Tournament. It turns out rubber baseballs to not travel that far, which explains the lack of offense. Now, in the major leagues, teams don't let pitchers throw more than a hundred pitches a game. The starter for the winning Japanese team threw 709, then got electrotherapy and acupuncture. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.