Today, CVS Pharmacy plans to stop selling tobacco products at all of its locations nationwide. Experts say the move, which was announced back in February, could prompt other major pharmacy chains to do the same. Jordan Weissmann of Slate joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Jordan Weissmann, senior business and economics correspondent for Slate. He tweets @jhweissmann.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.