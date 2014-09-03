Video Glitch Makes Christian Kirksey 14" Tall

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Honey, I shrunk the linebacker - that's what it looks like on the new Madden video game. Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey is imposing. He's built, and he stands at 6' 2". In the game, though, a glitch makes him 14-inches tall, barely bigger than a football. And yet, he scampers across the field, even goes for a tackle and gets smushed. There's one thing that makes you wonder if this was an accident. In the game, mini-Kirksey is playing not for the Browns, but the Titans.