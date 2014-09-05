Just When You Thought Dinosaurs Couldn't Get Any Bigger

Move over Brontosaurus. There’s a new — and bigger — dinosaur on the block. Scientists from the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University have just named the enormous beast Dreadnougtus shrani. It measured 85 feet long and two and a half stories high, and weighed 65 tons.

The Dreadnoughtus skeleton is the most complete ever found for a dinosaur of its size. The 77-million-year-old bones were unearthed in southern Patagonia during excavations that began in 2005.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Carolyn Beeler has more.

Reporter

Carolyn Beeler, reporter for WHYY in Philadelphia. She tweets @carolynbeeler.

