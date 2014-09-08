A Community For Holocaust Survivors

The SelfHelp Home in Chicago was established in 1938 by European Jewish immigrants for those who escaped Nazi Germany.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke to 93-year-old Edith Stern, who survived Auschwitz.

She says she started working at the SelfHelp Home in her 40s because she wanted to help elderly Holocaust Survivors.

“I could never do anything for my own parents — they were killed,” Stern said. “Those people who live in the retirement home could have been my parents.”

Now Stern lives there, and is among the last Holocaust survivors.

Guest

Edith Stern, Holocaust survivor and 93-year-old resident of the SelfHelp Home.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.