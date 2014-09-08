© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ty Burr's Take On The Toronto International Film Festival

Published September 8, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Pictured here is Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from the film, "Nightcrawler" which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (Open Road Films via AP)
Pictured here is Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from the film, "Nightcrawler" which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (Open Road Films via AP)

The Toronto International Film Festival started on September 4th runs through this Sunday. It’s a place where many films start generating Oscar buzz.

Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss some of his early favorites including “The Theory of Everything,” “Nightcrawler,” A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence,” and “The Last Five Years.”

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.