Ty Burr's Take On The Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival started on September 4th runs through this Sunday. It’s a place where many films start generating Oscar buzz.

Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss some of his early favorites including “The Theory of Everything,” “Nightcrawler,” “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence,” and “The Last Five Years.”

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Ty Burr, film critic for The Boston Globe. He tweets @tyburr

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.