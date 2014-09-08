U.S. Open Men's Final Is Battle of Unknowns
The men’s US Open final will pit two relative unknowns against each other: 14th seeded Marin Cilic and 10th seeded Kei Nishikori.
It’s the first time in nearly a decade that any Grand Slam final has not included Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, who have dominated men’s tennis.
Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Tom Perrotta, sports correspondent for The Wall Street Journal about the the players and what tennis fans can expect in today’s match.
Guest
- Tom Perrotta, sports correspondent for The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @TomPerrotta.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.