Yankees' Derek Jeter Answers Reporter's Phone

Published September 8, 2014 at 6:22 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The New York Yankees celebrated Derek Jeter Day yesterday. The longtime shortstop who's retiring was praising Yankees fans at a news conference. Reporters had their phones on a table recording his remarks, and that's when one reporter's husband called. Jeter looked at the caller ID.

(SOUNDBITE OF NEWS CONFERENCE)

DEREK JETER: Walt Reinheimer (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

JETER: Walt, she'll have to call you back, buddy.

GREENE: Jeter set the phone aside and got on with his farewell. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.