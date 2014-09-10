Dogs Are Invited To A Costume Party In Boulder, Colo.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a news headline in Boulder, Colorado. The city is inviting dogs to a dress-up party today. Owners can bring their pets to be photographed, and the dogs are invited to come in costume. If you don't have a handy dog costume, not to worry, one will be provided. It's a competition meant to encourage people to clean up after their dogs and use a waste composting program. The contest is called, There is No Such Thing as the Poop Fairy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.