NFL Youth Safety Program Takes A Hit

Published September 10, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
LaToya Cook and her son Braylon Powell, who has complained of headaches since a hit before a game two years ago. (John Daley/CPR)
Concussions continue to plague the NFL. There were eight reported concussions in the first week of the NFL season.

The injuries are not just a problem for professional football, but youth football, as well.

As a result, the NFL is trying to teach moms of young players about the risks and how to prevent concussions.

But, critics are calling these efforts white-washing.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Colorado Public Radio’sJohn Daley reports.

