Drought, Heat Contribute To West Nile Spike In California

This week, Orange County, California has been spraying certain neighborhoods for mosquitoes. The city is trying to combat its worst-ever recorded outbreak of West Nile virus.

Orange County has emerged as a particular hot spot for West Nile this year, and the virus is on the rise across California, in both mosquitoes and people.

At least 238 people have been infected so far this year, and nine are known to have died. Two major reasons behind the spike in West Nile in California are unusually warm temperatures, and the drought.

Dr. Vicki Kramer, chief of the Vector Borne Disease Section for the California Department of Public Health speaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about mosquito control efforts.

Guest

Dr. Vicki Kramer, chief of the Vector-Borne Disease Section for the California Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.